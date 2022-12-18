Pet-friendly photos with Santa benefits Sheltered Paws animal rescue

Sherwood Park volunteers organized a fundraiser photo session with Santa on Sunday that welcomed pet owners to bring their furry friends.

Hosted at The Busy Backyard Beaver, the event collected donations to support Strathcona County's new animal rescue, Sheltered Paws.

Pet owners could book an appointment for a photo session that included their dog or cat.

Roxanne Carr, a volunteer, said the event wanted to make it easy and safe for pet owners and their beloved animals to spend time with Santa.

"We wanted everything to be safe with no stress," Carr said.

After hosting a Saturday and two Sunday photo sessions, Carr says work is already being done to organize the event for next year.

Natalie Boss brought her daughter and puppy to the event. She was happy to not only get a professional photo with Santa and Ella but to support a worthy cause.

"We never get Christmas photos with [our dog] Ella," Boss said. "It's the season of giving and kindness.

"If we can give somebody else a good home and make sure they've got food, whether they are pets or humans, it's important."