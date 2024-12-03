Pet supply donation drive is underway in pet stores across Edmonton

Giving Tuesday is underway and Edmontonians can help families with pets by donating pet supplies this holiday season.

The City of Edmonton's Animal and Control team launched the Paws for a Cause Pet Food Drive happening throughout December.

The annual pet food drive supports Edmonton's Food Bank by collecting various pet donations including wet or dry pet food for all animals, treats, litter, toys, leashes, collars, bedding and food dishes.

Donations will be accepted at participating locations including:

Bone & Biscuit Heritage Valley @ 11825 26 Ave.;

Bone & Biscuit Market at Summerside Pet Food @ 1058 91 St. SW;

Bone & Biscuit Meadows @ 4424 17 St.;

Bone & Biscuit Hampton Market Pet Food @ 6282 199 St.;

Bone & Biscuit Griesbach Village @ 9950 137 Ave. NW;

G&E Pharmacy @ 7326 Whyte Ave. NW;

Homes Alive Pets South Edmonton @ 5611 104 St. NW;

Homes Alive Pets West Edmonton @ 17531 Stony Plain Rd.;

Homes Alive Pets North Edmonton @ 13340 St. Albert Trail NW; and

Kibbles & Biscuits @ 15511 118 Ave. NW;

Paws for a Cause organized two in-person donation events where families and their pets can get a festive picture taken, meet Santa Claus and enjoy some holiday fun with Animal Control Officers.

Those events run from noon until 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 at G&E Pharmacy located at 7326 82 Ave. NW and at Homes Alive Pets on 5611 104 St. NW, as well as on Dec. 15 at Kibbles & Biscuits at 15511 118 Ave. NW.

All donations must be in the original packaging; expired products will not be accepted.

Last year the pet drive collected more than 6,000 kilograms of pet food and supplies.

For more information visit the City of Edmonton website.

The donation drive runs from Dec. 1 to 15.