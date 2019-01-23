

CTV Edmonton





Peter Chiarelli is out as the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, according to TSN reports.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported that Chiarelli was fired after the Oilers lost 3-2 to the last place Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

A "Fire Chiarelli" chant broke out in the second period. So far it seems to be in just one section #Oilers #yeg pic.twitter.com/rafaIxVCOv — Nahreman Issa (@NahremanIssaCTV) January 23, 2019

The Oilers are headed into the All-Star break with nine losses in the past 11 home games. They are in position to miss the playoffs for the 12th time in the past 13 years.

Right now they are three points back of the final wild-card spot in the western conference. Controversial trades and salary cap issues helped sink Chiarelli in his fouth year in the job.

Online reports say assistant GM Keith Gretzky will take over for Chiarelli until a new general manager is hired.

The Oilers are expected to address the media at 10 a.m. CTV will carry the announcement live on our website.