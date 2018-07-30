There’s an online petition to get a local celebrity to be the voice of Edmonton’s LRT.

Much like the TransLink getting Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen, nearly 600 people have voted to get the city to hire Edmonton-born Tommy Chong.

The 80-year-old became famous in the comedy duo Cheech & Chong back in the 1970s. He was also in That '70s Show.

The petition wants 1,000 signatures.

If you want Chong to become the LRT voice, sign the petition here.