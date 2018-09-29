

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





No one was hurt in an armed theft Saturday morning—but a southwest Petro-Canada is now out some cash.

Shortly after 8 a.m., EPS responded to a report at a Petro-Canada at Ellerslie Road and 111 Street.

There, police said a man waved around a knife before stealing $150 and fleeing on foot. Authorities were not sure if he left the area in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a medium-build East Indian man approximately 183 centimetres (six feet) tall. He was wearing a plaid hooded jacket and red scarf.