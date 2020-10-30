EDMONTON -- A new program by the Alberta government will be “courting” petrochemical investment with financial incentives like grants worth more than 10 per cent of a company’s capital costs.

New or expanding petrochemical and fertilizer facilities whose capital costs are between $50 million and $150 million could receive as much as 12 per cent of those expenses through the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program.

The capless program will be looking for applicants that are already operational and headquartered in the province.

Small companies will have five years to apply, and larger companies 10 years.

“On top of our existing petrochemical producers and all the companies that feed in and support them, we have a multi-generational supply of natural gas, an experienced workforce, and one of the lowest tax rates in North America,” said Dale Nally, associate minister of natural gas and electricity.

“By launching this program, Alberta moves towards achieving the goal of becoming one of the most attractive investment opportunities for petrochemicals in the world.”

Hydrogen-producing projects may also be eligible for APIP support.

The program’s goal is to offer incentives that are competitive with those offered in Asia, the Middle East, the Gulf of Mexico, and the United States

The Alberta government, under Jason Kenney’s United Conservative leadership, wants to become one of the world’s largest petrochemical producers.

Last year, the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada valued Alberta’s chemicals sector – which is predominantly comprised of petrochemicals – at $12.1 billion.

Industry believes the sector can be grown by another $30 billion in 10 years, creating 90,000 jobs and $10 billion in tax revenue.

The APIP program is part of the province’s natural gas vision and strategy, which aims to see Alberta export hydrogen globally by 2040 and into the Asian and European markets with liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects within 10 years.

APIP financial details will be reported each year.

Applications are open.