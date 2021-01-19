EDMONTON -- An Edmonton pharmacist has been fined and charged for trying to persuade a person he was in a crash with against submitting an insurance claim.

According to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC), Stanislaus Soosai found and used the person's health information when trying to convince them not to submit the insurance claim.

He was found to have used health information in contravention of the Health Information Act.

He was fined $5,000 and a $1,000 victim fine surcharge.

An investigation into Soosai's actions opened in April 2018 after the other person complained to OIPC.

Soosai was charged in July 2019 by the Specialized Prosecutions Branch of Alberta Justice.