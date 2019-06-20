Pharmacists are spending the day at a south side park handing out free Narcan nasal spray and educating passersby about the ongoing opioid crisis.

The rate of opioid-related overdose deaths continues to rise with an average of two Albertans losing their lives daily, according to a recent report from Alberta Health Services.

The life-saving kits and information are being distributed at Arrival Park, located at 10245 82 Ave. in Edmonton.

Experts say they will be onsite until 6 p.m., or until the handouts are gone.