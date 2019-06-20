Pharmacists hand out naloxone nasal spray as opioid deaths climb
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:29AM MDT
Pharmacists are spending the day at a south side park handing out free Narcan nasal spray and educating passersby about the ongoing opioid crisis.
The rate of opioid-related overdose deaths continues to rise with an average of two Albertans losing their lives daily, according to a recent report from Alberta Health Services.
The life-saving kits and information are being distributed at Arrival Park, located at 10245 82 Ave. in Edmonton.
Experts say they will be onsite until 6 p.m., or until the handouts are gone.