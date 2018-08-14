A woman is facing several charges for stealing more than 400,000 Percocet tablets from the northeast Edmonton pharmacy where she worked.

The 34-year-old stole 401,500 tablets with a street value of approximately $2 million between January 2017 and April 2018, EPS said.

Police said it's alleged the woman used the identities of pharmacy patients to order the pills and then stole them. Other medications also went missing.

EPS conducted a search warrant at her home April 26 and recovered a stolen, loaded firearm. Two children were at the home.

She was arrested July 26 and charged with 11 offences, which include theft over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, identity fraud with intent to obtain property, possession of a loaded firearm, and two counts of causing a child to be in need of intervention.

EPS said her identity will not be released to protect the children.