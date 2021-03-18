EDMONTON -- Alberta's premier will give an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in pharmacies on Thursday.

Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are slated to speak at noon at an Edmonton Shoppers Drug Mart.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

COVID-19 vaccine began to be distributed through pharmacies in the late weeks of Alberta's Phase 1 immunization program.

As of March 15, there were more than 250 pharmacies across the province offering either Moderna or Pfizer shots.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's pandemic briefing will also be livestreamed on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m. MST.