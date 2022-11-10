Phase 1 parking ban to end Friday at 8 a.m.

The city will end the priority one parking ban Friday at 8 a.m. to allow street parking for Remembrance Day ceremonies.

A Phase 1 parking ban prohibits parking along freeways, and arterial and business district roads to allow for snow clearing.

The city says 90 per cent of those areas had already been cleared by Thursday afternoon, and the remaining work will be finished by the ban's lift.

Crews will then move to clearing secondary priority areas, including residential and industrial roadways.

"We thank Edmontonians for their support in moving their vehicles, which allowed our crews to effectively and efficiently clear the roadways," said Val Dacyk, city Infrastructure Field Operations general supervisor.

The city told CTV News Edmonton that 145 tickets were issued to vehicle owners that had not moved their cars on Wednesday. Forty-six vehicles were towed to allow snowplows access to clear roadways.

"Winter has only just begun, so we encourage residents to sign up for our new parking ban notification tool at edmonton.ca/SafeTravels to ensure they hear about any future bans," Dacyk added in a statement.