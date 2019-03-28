

CTV Edmonton





Residents in Lac Ste. Anne County may be without phone or internet services after an act of vandalism.

TELUS posted photos of the vandalism, which shows burned cables.

The centre of the damage is the Hamlet of Sangudo with disruptions extending 10 kilometres around the hamlet.

Emergency Alert Alberta says there is no land line service in the area, and cell phone service has also been extremely compromised. TELUS says internet service may also be impacted.

TELUS says they are working to repair the damages, but repairs could take several days.

County buildings in Lac Ste. Anne do not have phone service so staff can only be contacted by email. Lac Ste. Anne County says they will be monitoring Facebook messages closely until phone service is restored.