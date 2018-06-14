

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Fox Creek RCMP is warning the public of a telephone scam that has been targeting residents.

Scammers are posing as members of the Fox Creek Fire Department asking for money.

RCMP said they want to remind residents that the Fire Department will never solicit money over the phone.

Calls of this nature can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and anyone with information have information about this crime are asked to contact the Fox Creek RCMP at 780-622-3740.