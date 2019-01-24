

CTV Edmonton





Edmontonians will have a chance to weigh in on the controversial Bighorn Country plan.

A telephone town hall meeting will be held Thursday night from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Residents wishing to dial in should call 1-877-229-8493 and enter code 115500#, or listen online.

Earlier this month the province cancelled in-person town halls over safety concerns after the environment minister said nine public servants were harassed.

The province says the $40M proposal would create a mix of parks and public space to conserve natural landscapes, while also encouraging recreation and tourism. There are concerns about how the project might affect industry and off-road vehicle use.

The government will continue to accept online feedback until February 15th.