EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are appealing for victims of a fake cellphone scam to come forward after a B.C. man was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Samsung Galaxy S10+ handsets.

Shalom Oniha, 30, of Burnaby, B.C. was arrested in Edmonton on Nov. 2 and charged with fraud under $5,000, possession of proceeds of a crime and possession of forged documents.

Investigators say they began investigating after an Edmonton victim approached police.

"The cell phones were convincingly packaged in plastic shrink wrap," police said in a release.

"However, the phones were found to have duplicate IMEI numbers, and were not compatible with a Canadian network."

The phones typically retail for between $1,300 and $1,400 but were being advertised on buy-and-sell sites for $650, according to police.

"Online classifieds are a great place to buy and sell, but we always encourage buyers to ask for documentation, including the seller’s photo ID, proof of purchase, and a bill of sale," said Const. Laura Clarke. "And there’s always the golden rule: if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is."

Police ask anyone who bought one of the phony phones to come forward.