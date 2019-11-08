Phony phones: Edmonton police charge B.C. man for selling fake Samsung devices
EPS say counterfeit phones like this one were being sold to Edmontonians online by a B.C. man. (EPS)
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 10:39AM MST
Last Updated Friday, November 8, 2019 10:54AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are appealing for victims of a fake cellphone scam to come forward after a B.C. man was arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit Samsung Galaxy S10+ handsets.
Shalom Oniha, 30, of Burnaby, B.C. was arrested in Edmonton on Nov. 2 and charged with fraud under $5,000, possession of proceeds of a crime and possession of forged documents.
Investigators say they began investigating after an Edmonton victim approached police.
"The cell phones were convincingly packaged in plastic shrink wrap," police said in a release.
"However, the phones were found to have duplicate IMEI numbers, and were not compatible with a Canadian network."
The phones typically retail for between $1,300 and $1,400 but were being advertised on buy-and-sell sites for $650, according to police.
"Online classifieds are a great place to buy and sell, but we always encourage buyers to ask for documentation, including the seller’s photo ID, proof of purchase, and a bill of sale," said Const. Laura Clarke. "And there’s always the golden rule: if the price seems too good to be true, it probably is."
Police ask anyone who bought one of the phony phones to come forward.