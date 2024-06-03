Photo gallery: Oilers beat Stars in 6 games to make Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are headed to their eighth Stanley Cup final in franchise history.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as the Oilers punched their ticket to the championship series with a somewhat shaky 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, winning the best-of-seven Western Conference final in six games.

Zach Hyman also scored and Evan Bouchard had a pair of assists for the Oilers, who will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup series — marking Edmonton’s first appearance in a Cup final since 2006, when it fell in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 34 saves for the win, giving him a 4-0 record in potential series-clinching games in his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Monday, June 3, 2024.