EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Photo gallery: Oilers beat Stars in 6 games to make Stanley Cup Final

    Edmonton Oilers stand with the Campbell Conference Bowl after beating the Dallas Stars in game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton on Sunday June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers stand with the Campbell Conference Bowl after beating the Dallas Stars in game 6 of the Western Conference finals of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton on Sunday June 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
    Share

    The Edmonton Oilers are headed to their eighth Stanley Cup final in franchise history.

    Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as the Oilers punched their ticket to the championship series with a somewhat shaky 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday, winning the best-of-seven Western Conference final in six games.

    Zach Hyman also scored and Evan Bouchard had a pair of assists for the Oilers, who will face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup series — marking Edmonton’s first appearance in a Cup final since 2006, when it fell in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

    Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner made 34 saves for the win, giving him a 4-0 record in potential series-clinching games in his career.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Monday, June 3, 2024.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News