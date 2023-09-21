Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim

Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has released a photo of a bedroom where the sexual assault is believed to have taken place.

Investigators got the photo from a cell phone that belongs to a 16-year-old suspect, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said.

The home is believed to be somewhere in the Edmonton area or Vancouver Island, B.C.

"Our hope is that someone recognizes this crime scene and can help locate our victim. We believe this victim has suffered extensively and want to provide them with the support they deserve," said ALERT Sgt. Kerry Shima in a Thursday news release.

The suspect was arrested on Aug. 17 and cannot be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police began investigating in July after getting a tip from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Centre that someone was uploading child exploitation materials on Discord.

Police say the teen has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and transmission of child pornography.

The suspect was living in Bon Accord, Alta., at the time of the arrest, approximately 30 kilometres north of Edmonton.

The teen may have lived at various other locations in the Edmonton area, according to police, and also recently lived on the east coast of Vancouver Island near Nanaimo and Ladysmith.

Police haven't been able to identify the victim, but investigators believe she is a girl under the age of 10, and may know the suspect.

ICE is still working on a full forensic analysis of the computers and electronic devices seized from the teen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the following numbers: