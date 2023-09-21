Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
The Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has released a photo of a bedroom where the sexual assault is believed to have taken place.
Investigators got the photo from a cell phone that belongs to a 16-year-old suspect, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said.
The home is believed to be somewhere in the Edmonton area or Vancouver Island, B.C.
"Our hope is that someone recognizes this crime scene and can help locate our victim. We believe this victim has suffered extensively and want to provide them with the support they deserve," said ALERT Sgt. Kerry Shima in a Thursday news release.
The suspect was arrested on Aug. 17 and cannot be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police began investigating in July after getting a tip from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Centre that someone was uploading child exploitation materials on Discord.
Police say the teen has been charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and transmission of child pornography.
The suspect was living in Bon Accord, Alta., at the time of the arrest, approximately 30 kilometres north of Edmonton.
The teen may have lived at various other locations in the Edmonton area, according to police, and also recently lived on the east coast of Vancouver Island near Nanaimo and Ladysmith.
Police haven't been able to identify the victim, but investigators believe she is a girl under the age of 10, and may know the suspect.
ICE is still working on a full forensic analysis of the computers and electronic devices seized from the teen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the following numbers:
- Edmonton area: Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line - 780-423-4567;
- Nanaimo area: Nanaimo RCMP - 250-754-2345;
- Ladysmith area: Ladysmith RCMP - 250-245-2215;
- Anonymously through Crime Stoppers - 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Edmonton Top Stories
-
BREAKING NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
This cognitive interface tech can understand intentions without users having to do anything at all
With technological advancements in voice command programs, it’s become a new normal for people to speak into their devices to operate their home appliances and gadgets. But a Canadian technology start-up is working on remoting devices without users needing to do anything at all.
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.
ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking
The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.
Cutting obituary for B.C. man thanks karma for 'doing what she does best'
Few obituaries begin with the words, "I am pleased to announce" – but Amanda Denis believes in blunt honesty.
Fraud in auto, credit card, mortgage sectors rise amid interest rate hikes: Equifax
New data suggests an uptick in fraud in the auto, credit card and mortgage sectors is driven by growing financial pressures on consumers and by fraudsters using bold schemes.
Calgary
-
Alberta set to release report on benefits, drawbacks of quitting Canada Pension Plan
Premier Danielle Smith is set to release a report that could lead to a vote on whether Alberta should ditch the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Defenceman Oliver Kylington to miss start of Flames' training camp
The Calgary Flames say defenceman Oliver Kylington was deemed unable to take part in the opening of training camp on Thursday.
-
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
Saskatoon
-
Protesters face off in Saskatoon over school pronoun policy
Hundreds of people descended on downtown Saskatoon Wednesday as duelling protests squared off over a policy recently introduced by the Saskatchewan government.
-
'It was so scary': Saskatoon couple raising funds to rebuild after fire
The owners of a home that was devastated by fire last week in the Massey Place neighbourhood are looking for support as they put their lives back together.
-
RCMP identify remains of Sask. woman missing since July
RCMP have identified human remains found near North Battleford last week as 20-year-old Nitanas Scarlett, reported missing on Aug. 7.
Regina
-
City administration proposes 5.29 per cent mill rate increase in 2024
Regina city administration proposed a mill rate increase of 5.29 per cent to executive committee as budget discussions officially got underway Wednesday.
-
Inquest determines Sask. man involved in altercation with police died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen
An inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation and later died has found that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
-
A new program will give Sask. producers the opportunity to donate a portion of their crop to help end food insecurity
A new crop exchange program announced in Saskatchewan is aiming to reduce food insecurity by giving producers the opportunity to donate a portion of their crops.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death of 32-year-old woman
Nova Scotia RCMP say the death of a 32-year-old woman from Bible Hill is considered suspicious.
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
-
Nesting cormorants — and their droppings — are taking over a harbour in Nova Scotia
It's a battle in the skies -- and so far, the bombing cormorants sowing scatological havoc in a Nova Scotia harbour are winning.
Toronto
-
'I was so shook up': Ontario senior says she was charged nearly $3,000 for replacement garage door opener
An Ontario senior has a warning for homeowners after she says a contractor overcharged her, demanding thousands of dollars to replace her garage door opener.
-
Toronto ombudsman probing city's decision to block asylum seekers from overflowing shelter system
Toronto’s ombudsman says he is launching an investigation into the city’s decision to deny shelter access to refugee claimants and asylum seekers this past spring.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Mississauga hit-and-run victim dies in hospital: police
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run last month in Mississauga has died as police prepare to provide an update on their investigation into the incident later today.
Montreal
-
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces retirement from professional football
The 32-year-old Quebecer officially announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday morning.
-
'Things have not improved': Quebec ombudsperson criticizes long-term care homes wait list
Quebec ombudsperson Marc-André Dowd said Thursday that 'things have not improved' when it comes to access to CHSLD (long-term care home) accommodation.
-
Reinstating masks in hospitals? It's up to their CEOs to decide, says Dube
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says it's up to the heads of healthcare establishments to decide whether to reimpose masks as the respiratory virus season approaches.
Ottawa
-
Impaired driving charges laid in fatal east Ottawa crash
Ottawa Police have charged a 32-year-old woman with a number of offences including impaired driving causing death following a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end in August that claimed the lives of two men.
-
Don't wear your uniforms, OC Transpo union tells drivers amid protest against management
The head of the union representing OC Transpo drivers is asking them not to wear their uniforms until further notice as a protest against "the style of management OC Transpo is currently under."
-
OPP search for elderly man last seen near Napanee
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen in the Napanee area Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridge
Waterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
Northern Ontario
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for cop-killer Clinton Suzack for another six months.
-
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
-
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Winnipeg
-
Poll shows NDP surging in Manitoba ahead of election
Manitoba's NDP is on the rise according to new polling numbers released Wednesday.
-
Fire at Winnipeg home caused by space heater
A Wednesday evening fire at a Winnipeg home was caused by a space heater, according to the City of Winnipeg.
-
Teens arrested for robbing man at gunpoint outside Union Station
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint in front of Union Station on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Hiker who was 'having difficulty holding on' rescued from cliff on North Shore mountain
Crews on the North Shore rescued a man who called 911 twice saying he was unsure how much longer he could hang on to a cliff Wednesday evening.
-
Repeated fires in already burned-out Vancouver building a 'danger to the neighbourhood:' VFRS
For the third time in two weeks, Vancouver firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a vacant apartment building in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Wednesday.
-
COVID outbreaks declared at 5 long-term care homes in B.C. Interior
The Interior Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at five long-term care homes in its jurisdiction in B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Small plane crash injures 2 on Vancouver Island
Two people sustained minor injuries when their small plane crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island. A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada tells CTV News the privately owned de Havilland Beaver aircraft "collided with the terrain" approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Campbell River.
-
Protesters arrested on Vancouver Island as groups clash over 'gender ideology' in schools
At least three people were arrested Wednesday as protesters and counter-protesters gathered in Nanaimo and Victoria to argue about the way schools teach sexuality and gender identity, and how teachers refer to transgender students.
-
B.C. teacher banned for exploiting vulnerable student for 'sexual advantage'
A former Vancouver Island gym teacher has permanently lost his teaching certificate after he started an intimate relationship with a vulnerable 15-year-old student and began dating the student shortly after graduation.