The photo radar supervisor accused of sexually assaulting a woman after pulling her over while off duty has pleaded not guilty.

On June 4, 2017, the officer, in uniform and in his personal vehicle, pulled over a woman in the area of 91 Street and Anthony Henday Drive at approximately 2 a.m., Edmonton police said. The woman told police he convinced her to get into his car, and that he sexually assaulted her in the Borden Park area.

Police were able to identify the man thanks to video the victim recorded, and arrested him a week later.

Paul Derksen, who was 50 at the time, was charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

Derksen was working with the City of Edmonton Traffic Safety Section as an automated enforcement supervisor, but he was suspended until the case and trial were concluded.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The woman is expected to testify during the trial.