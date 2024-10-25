Photographers offer advice to make the most of family photo season as fall comes to a close
Photographers say fall, with its warm colours and shorter days, is the perfect time for annual photos.
"The light becomes more beautiful earlier on in the day, and so it's much more accommodating for families to get that golden-hour light and not have to wait until nine or 10 o'clock at night," says Edmonton photographer Aspen Zettel.
"The sun sets earlier, and that's the best time for photos," said Buck Lake photographer Angela Roxburgh. "It's more manageable for people to have their kids up at prime photo time."
In addition to golden hour, the yellow tones of grass and leaves reflect warmer – more complimentary – light, Zettel added.
"The colors are more beautiful and more flattering on skin tones. And people love to play in leaves, so it automatically evokes a kind of a deeper sense of playfulness that happens.
"It's perfect."
While it's too late for an outdoor pumpkin patch or sunflower field, some Edmonton trees are still clinging to their leaves.
Here are a few spots to find some of the city's more colourful canopies:
- For maples, head to Rundle Park, Coronation Park or the west side of Clareview Park;
- Some larch-spotting sites include Terwillegar Heights near the recreation centre or Monsignor William Irwin Catholic School, as well as Grange District Park; and
- Lanes of Red Oaks can be found on 36 Street near 8 Avenue, and in Menisa park just north of Knottwood Road South.
If the wind has beaten you to your favourite foliage spot, have no fear. It's not too late for a fall family shoot even if some (or most) of the leaves have left.
Zettel said trees in low-lying more protected areas like the Mill Creek or Blackmud Creek ravines tend to hold their leaves for longer. And don't be afraid of fruit trees, she said, especially ones that are a bit more bare.
"Trees with the berries and the crab apples still left on them … this is the time of year to see them for what they are," she said. "Especially when they're in a shallow depth of field and they're in the background, it's just stunning.
"And then the sky goes purple a lot faster, too. So you can lean into that blue hour as well and just really find the romance that comes with this time of year."
Get spooky
With Halloween right around the corner, Zettel said you can take advantage of the feelings bare branches evoke.
"You can do smoke bombs, you could make something spooky using chiffon or lanterns," she said. "You could lean into that energy of things being a little bit more spooky."
For explicitly Halloween-themed shoots, you can head to the Summerside Grande Boulevard, Edmonton's Halloween version of Candy Cane Lane, where decorating is well underway.
A display can be seen at Pumpkins After Dark in 2021. The organization said family photo shoots are welcome at the event, as long as photographers have a ticket. (Supplied) Pumpkins after Dark in Borden Park allows family photos shoots on site, and Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm in Bon Accord said it still has plenty of photo-opportunities on site.
"There are antique trucks and a pumpkin house to snap a family shot in," a Prairie Farms representative said. "Around the farm, there are old fashioned granaries, and piles of pumpkins, and selfies with goats - all for you to set up the perfect shot with your little pumpkin."
Both Prairie Gardens and Pumpkins After Dark require everyone – including the photographer – to pay admission.
If you're looking for a scarier experience, the Stony Plain Red Brick Schoolhouse and Oppertshuaser House in Stony Plain is one of Alberta's real-life haunted locales – with reports of orbs, apparitions, moving furniture and unexplained music.
A representative said the grounds are open to the public, and anyone who wants to take photos in the house can call to arrange a time. More information can be found on the Red Brick Common website.
The Stony Plain Oppertshauser House, built in 1910, is one of Alberta's haunted places, with ghost tours running in October. (Supplied)
Tricks and tips (and treats)
People tend to lose focus after about an hour, so Zettel recommends booking sessions for no longer than that. If your family includes kids, toys, snacks or special treats can help motivate and keep things moving.
"The key is actually just to really make it fun," Zettel said.
"I always tell people to really put your focus on just enjoying each other and being together … because when you enjoy that session, then it shows in the photograph and you want to do it again."
"(Kids) also play off your emotions," Roxburgh said. "So if you're really stressed out and running late and whatever, well they're going to feel stressed out too. So sort of make it as easy as possible."
People can be seen at Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm in this undated handout photo. (Supplied)Family photo costs depend on the photographer, but can range anywhere between $200 and $1,500. If you think you can nail it in less than an hour, or you're on a tight budget, Roxburgh said some photographers offer mini-sessions at a lower price.
Fall mornings can be chilly (you want to capture the red leaves, not your red nose), so you should shoot for late afternoon and early evenings, and bring a blanket so you don't get dirty or wet.
"In terms of outfits, it's all about layers," Zettel said. "So that you don't have to wear a coat when you're doing your family photos.
"You want to have two or three layers, which add texture and visual interest and also makes people comfortable while not bulking up their silhouette."
It can be tempting to pick matching outfits or lean into plaids, but Roxburgh recommends choosing simple, neutral colours instead.
"Avoid huge patterns, avoid logos, avoid really bright colours," she said. "If one person has a pattern, that's cool, but if everybody's wearing different plaids, obviously that's super distracting.
"And then, in the same sense, if everybody's wearing the exact same colour, you kind of just blend together."
Have a specific space in mind to hang your photos? Consider dressing in colours pulled from the room, Zettel said.
"Anything congruent with that colour scheme," she said. "That way, when you hang those photographs, they match the room but not in a really kind of obvious way."
Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm offers indoor and outdoor activities and photo-opportunities throughout October. (Supplied)Family photos are an investment, but one Zettel and Roxburgh believe are worth taking the time for – even in an age where many people carry a high-resolution phone camera in their pockets and purses.
"The person that's always taking the photos tends to never be in the photos … and oftentimes that's the mom," Zettel said.
"I think we all want to be seen and heard and loved, and a good photographer wants to give that to you," she continued. "It's not just about taking pictures and getting them back, it's actually just really about being present with the people that we love."
"It's more than just hanging them on your wall," Roxburgh said. "It's those photos that are left for generations of you and your family."
You can learn more about Zettel and her work on her website or Instagram page.
Roxburgh is the owner of BRZ Photography, you can learn more on her website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel launches strikes on military targets in Iran, escalating Mideast wars
Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday on what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault Oct. 1, officials said. There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.
'I did everything I could': Canada Post driver recounts helping save woman from fiery Tesla crash
Canada Post driver Rick Harper recounts how he and others helped save a woman from a Tesla that caught fire after crashing into a guardrail on Lake Shore Boulevard.
An abrupt goodbye to a guerilla goldfish aquarium beneath a leaky Brooklyn fire hydrant
A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky fire hydrant in New York City has been paved over, to the dismay of neighbours who turned the area into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine.
Scotiabank confirms outage for mobile, online banking resolved
Scotiabank has confirmed outages affecting mobile and online banking services, according to a statement published to its X account.
Mother who beat and starved her 5-year-old son to death sentenced to over 50 years in prison
A New Hampshire woman was sentenced Friday to 53 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs before his 19-pound body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
Pizza inadvertently infused with THC sickens dozens in Wisconsin
Pizza inadvertently laced with THC has apparently sickened dozens of people in Wisconsin.
'Get away from your inner circle': Liberal MP 'shocked' PM didn't take more time to reflect on calls to resign
Longtime Liberal MP Wayne Long says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should give more weight to the views of his backbenchers in determining his future leading the Party, rather than relying on those in his immediate orbit.
Mom and child jumped from a window to escape a Las Vegas fire that killed 2 children and 2 adults
Two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a house fire after a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window to escape flames in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, authorities said.
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
'A lot of memories': 100th birthday party for Alberta Second World War veteran
Bill Wilson looks back fondly but shows no signs of stopping as he wraps up a century.
-
Man who died in Calgary police custody was properly cared for: ASIRT report
An investigation into the death of a man in Calgary police custody earlier this month has concluded that officers did not contribute to his death and that he was cared for properly.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
-
Lethbridge police, Interfaith Food Bank set to host trick-or-treating-inspired events
With Halloween less than a week away, organizations in Lethbridge are preparing to get in on the trick-or-treating fun.
-
Lethbridge council to present water conservation policy as it aims to consume 20 per cent less by 2030
The City of Lethbridge is bringing forward a water conservation policy, the first of its kind for the city.
Saskatoon
-
'I'm very, very scared for his health': Sask. mom worried child might die before surgery
A Saskatchewan woman is worried her child might die before receiving life-saving surgery and tests as he sits on the province's surgical waitlist.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP release names of two arrested after widespread search
The Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing the names of two suspects arrested on Thursday for a violent vehicle theft that triggered a widespread police search.
-
Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
City of Yorkton launches new housing incentive program
With an attempt to address the shortage of housing available in the community, the City of Yorkton has started a housing incentive program where new builders will receive a 50 per cent rebate on residential lots, and a full tax exemption for five years.
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election fallout: Talks underway for a fourth political party
With British Columbians living in political limbo with the spectre of an election possible at any time, some frustrated politicians and disaffected party members are discussing the possibility of a fourth political party.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election: Final count begins Saturday, will add roughly 66K votes to total, Elections BC says
The final count of ballots in the 2024 B.C. election begins Saturday, with more than 66,000 mail-in and absentee votes potentially yet to be counted across the province's 93 electoral districts.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Toronto
-
'I did everything I could': Canada Post driver recounts helping save woman from fiery Tesla crash
Canada Post driver Rick Harper recounts how he and others helped save a woman from a Tesla that caught fire after crashing into a guardrail on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
Second suspect sought in shooting death of 37-year-old Brampton man: Toronto police
Police say they are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Brampton man who was shot to death in Toronto last month.
-
Scotiabank confirms outage for mobile, online banking resolved
Scotiabank has confirmed outages affecting mobile and online banking services, according to a statement published to its X account.
Montreal
-
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec's social services minister says he's outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.
-
Minors charged after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Two minors were in court Friday to face charges after four teenagers were stabbed outside a Montreal high school.
-
'Walking pneumonia' cases on the rise in Quebec
Infectious disease specialists are concerned about a rise in the number of 'walking pneumonia' cases and that the disease is appearing in younger children.
Atlantic
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
Nova Scotia teen charged in connection with threats against eastern Ontario Catholic high school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 14-year-old boy from Bridgewater, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with threats made against a Catholic high school in eastern Ontario.
-
Halifax tent encampment one week away from eviction day
Eviction day is one week away and the number of tents in the median of University Avenue in Halifax is steadily decreasing ahead of the city-imposed deadline.
Winnipeg
-
Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
-
Repairs to The Forks historic rail bridge could cost $10M
Repairs to the historic 110-year-old rail bridge at The Forks could come with a multi-million dollar price tag.
-
Mechanical condition of car not a factor in crash that killed 59-year-old man: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are providing an update to a crash on Highway 1 that killed one person on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Nova Scotia teen charged in connection with threats against eastern Ontario Catholic high school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 14-year-old boy from Bridgewater, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with threats made against a Catholic high school in eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
-
One person found dead in Perth, Ont., OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
-
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
-
New annual funding aims to improve Indigenous learning in Ontario
The federal government is spending a significant amount of money to improve Indigenous student learning across Ontario.
Barrie
-
Heavy police presence in Huntsville
Provincial police say there is an active investigation going on in the Town of Huntsville.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
-
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
Kitchener
-
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Smoke seen billowing from waste management site in Waterloo
Residents spotted smoke coming from a waste management site in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.
London
-
Overdoses due to substance distributed for free prompts warning from London police
London police have issued a warning to the public following an increased number of overdoses in the area of Queens Avenue and Adelaide Street North.
-
Two suspects wanted in assault and stolen vehicle investigation
On Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m., a man and woman entered a business in the area of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North.
-
Worlds collide: Why encampments may be setting up closer to residential neighbourhoods
A new staff report calls for homeless encampments to be allowed even closer to residential neighbourhoods, reducing the buffer zone from 100 metres to 25 metres.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigating suspicious death
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
-
'They were very special to us': Harrow school memorializes students and mother tragically killed
A Harrow school is memorializing two students and their mother, who were tragically killed in June.
-
New bridge means new opportunities for Windsor-Detroit cyclists
The Gordie Howe International Bridge will serve as a new crossing for vehicles, but many walkers and cyclists are also excited about the opportunity to access the U.S. in a different way.