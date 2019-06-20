Sitting against a blush-pink backdrop, wearing a lacy dress of the same hue, Hailey McWhirter holds a princess crown in her hands. The hockey gloves she’s wearing dwarf the tiara in her grasp.

In photo after photo, she poses—sometimes in a blue dress, sometimes with her hockey stick.

The nine-year-old is beautiful, but she is also tough. She is fierce.

“She picked out her outfits. She picked out what she wanted to wear from head to toe,” recalled her mother, Deanna Stefaniuk-McWhirter.

“(Hailey) was in her zone,” Red Deer photographer Jennifer Donnelly added.

“She looks like she’s ready for battle. She looks like a warrior princess on ice. It’s pretty epic.”

Hailey is entering her fourth year of what she calls “co-ed” hockey with the Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Association in central Alberta. The second-year Atom player saw similar pictures of an American player online, and immediately asked her mom if they could do the same.

According to Stefaniuk-McWhirter, the answer was an easy ‘yes.’

“It’s not about gender. It’s just about playing the game. And I wanted to show her soft side. I wanted to show her strong side,” the mother said.

But there was one other reason: At the end of last year’s season, Stefaniuk-McWhirter noticed her daughter had developed new mannerisms.

“Her hands were moving. Her eyes were rolling. And I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, what is wrong?’”

After a referral to a pediatrician, an emergency MRI and a neurological exam, Hailey was diagnosed with transient tic disorder. As a result of the condition, she may develop tics that come and go, or linger for unknown periods of time.

As shocking as the diagnosis was, it was Hailey who helped her mother overcome the initial fear and concern.

“She said, ‘Mommy, it’s okay. I’m still gonna do all of these things, and so what?’” Stefaniuk-McWhirter recalled.

“And I thought, ‘You have to be kidding me. I just got schooled by an eight-year-old, who told me don’t worry about it, it’s going to be okay.

“And it is okay, because we live with it. And she lives with it, and she doesn’t let it bother her.”

When other school kids asked why she was acting differently, Hailey’s mother says she told them, “I can’t help it. And stop making fun of me.”

In front of the camera, Hailey was as confident as she is in only one other place: the ice.

“This is my child?” Stefaniuk-McWhirter remembers thinking.

“She’s strong, she’s bold,” Donnelly said of the Hailey in the photos. “And you know, maybe that’s the new pretty.”

Donnelly added, “Whatever stereotypes there was, (Hailey) broke them. She blew them out of the water.”

Since posting the photos to Facebook, the photographer has received numerous requests for similar shoots for children who don’t want to be defined in any one way.

“There’s not one sort of label that ‘this is what pretty is.’ Pretty is about being strong, confident and being yourself,” Donnelly said.

“They’re not looking for their daughter to be doing this elegant princess shoot. They want them to show their passion.”

But the photos have also served as a lesson for Stefaniuk-McWhirter—and Donnelly—to let kids find themselves.

“(Hailey) used to ask me every day, ‘Mommy, am I doing it? Am I doing it?’ And by doing it, she meant her tics,” Stefaniuk-McWhirter said.

“Sometimes she still has the odd one that comes through, but we don’t make a big deal out of it anymore… She doesn’t need to be fixed. She’s perfect just the way she is.”