New photos have emerged showing the devastation in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.

Officials say 14 homes were destroyed in the community and dozens of homes are still in danger.

“We don’t even know how many homes have been lost,” Paddle Prairie resident Lori Wanuch said on Thursday. “They said it’s too smoky to go in the helicopter right now to go check.”

As the fires moved south on Thursday, the number of people evacuated across the province doubled, from about 5,500 to over 10,000.

“Because of the ongoing dry conditions in Alberta, the very low relative humidity, we saw fires move very quickly, even at night when they wouldn’t traditionally be moving so quickly,” Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Lead Christie Tucker said.

There are currently nine wildfires burning out of control in the province.