A St. Albert pediatrician accused of sexual interference and assault outside of his practice will continue seeing patients under the supervision of a chaperone.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, Dr. Ramneek Kumar was charged by RCMP with two counts of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault on March 27.

The accusations stem from incidents that neither involved a patient nor happened in a clinical setting.

Kumar practices at the Rivercrest Medical Clinic.

The CPSA said he has agreed to be monitored during all patient visits.

The association said Registrar Dr. Scott McLeod is considering further restrictions under the Health Professions Act, which could include suspension.