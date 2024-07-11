Pickled poutine, donut grilled cheese and eel omurice waiting to be eaten at K-Days

K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.

Unique food at K-Days is a staple, from cotton candy tacos to octopus lollipops and cheesy ramen corn dogs.

With K-Days 2024 just over a week away, the festival announced some of the new foods that will be available at this year's New Foods Competition.

K-Days food: the twisted pickle (left) and ultimate pickle poutine (right). (K-Days)

Pickles appear to be a theme this year, including the triple pickle poutine, dill pickle cotton candy, pickle fry poutine, the big dill dog, the twisted pickle and the ultimate pickle poutine.

K-Days food: kabayaki eel omurice. (K-Days)

Too many pickles? Maybe some kabayaki eel omurice, marinated eel on a Japanese rice omelette will be the perfect chaser.

K-Days food: Korean waffle burger (left) and wok-n-go noodles locos (right). (K-Days)

If you need to keep moving to burn off all the calories you're eating, have the wok-n-go noodles locos, which features noodles and nachos in a bag topped with corn and dumplings. The street food-inspired combination we didn't know K-Days needed until it was here.

K-Days food: giant mozza stick on-a-stick (left) and Korean BBQ fries (right). (K-Days)

Other savoury treats include sweet chili chicken perogies, Korean waffle burgers, Korean BBQ fries, a hot dog with a corn dog bun, Takis mini donuts and a giant mozza stick on a stick.

K-Days food: what a mango ice cream. (K-Days)

Did you need some fruit in your fruit topped with fruit ice cream? Have some mango ice cream between watermelon wedges topped with tajin spice and a mango wedge.

K-Days food: sour candy soft serve (left) and tiramisu pineapple (right). (K-Days)

Also tempting your sweet tooth is a fried Oreo ice cream sandwich, a tiramisu pineapple, sour candy soft serve, ube coconut little donuts and a Long John donut grilled cheese.

K-Days food: Long John donut grilled cheese. (K-Days)

Is a grilled cheese donut sandwich with bacon or pulled pork a sweet or savoury food? Only the tasters can say for certain.

K-Days food: aloe vera lemonade (left) and aloha lemonade (right). (K-Days)

To wash it all down you could, and should, drink water, but there will also be mangoade, aloe vera lemonade, aloha lemonade and mango and coconut sago.

More information on each food item featured in the 2024 New Foods Competition is available on the K-Days website.

Local judges will be voting on foods for the best savoury dish, best sweet dish, best beverage and people's choice award.

K-Days runs July 19-28.