Pickup driver airlifted to Edmonton after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 63

A 59-year-old man was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital Wednesday night, after he lost control of his pickup and crashed into a transport truck, RCMP said.

The crash happened on Highway 63 near mile 220 just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"Preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck travelling northbound on highway 63 lost control and collided with a northbound semi-tractor unit," Cpl. Lacey Blair wrote in a Thursday statement.

"A northbound minivan was unable to stop in time and collided with the semi-tractor jack-knifed on the highway."

Icy road conditions were said to have contributed to the collision.

The pickup driver was in serious critical condition, Blair said, correcting a previous RCMP release that said the man had died.

A 63-year-old man who was driving the minivan, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor was not physically injured.

The RCMP's Fort McMurray Traffic Services Unit was investigating the collision.