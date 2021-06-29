EDMONTON -- A helicopter pilot helping fight a wildfire west of Edmonton is dead after a crash in a remote area Monday night.

An Alberta Forestry helicopter was downed near Evansburg, Alta., approximately four kilometres west of Highway 22 and five to six kilometres north of Highway 16, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Two investigators from the Transportation Safety Board attended the site Tuesday morning.

A 49-year-old man died in the crash, Mounties told CTV News Edmonton. He was the lone occupant of the helicopter.

“I learned with great sadness of the death of a pilot, whose helicopter crashed while assisting with a wildfire in the Edson Forest Area on June 28," Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen said.

“On behalf of Alberta’s government and all Albertans, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot who lost his life."

TSB is investigating the crash.