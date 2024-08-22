EDMONTON
    • Pilot killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border: RCMP

    One person was killed in a plane crash in eastern Alberta on Wednesday.

    Emergency crews in Kitscoty, Alta. got a call around 10 a.m. from nearby Rivercourse, Alta., that a personal plane had crashed shortly after takeoff near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

    Crews from both provinces located the wreckage shortly afterwards.

    The 46-year-old man flying the plane, the sole occupant, was declared dead at the scene.

    Transport Canada has now taken over the investigation.

    Rivercourse is about 275 kilometres east of Edmonton.

