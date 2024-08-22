Pilot killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border: RCMP

One person was killed in a plane crash in eastern Alberta on Wednesday.

Emergency crews in Kitscoty, Alta. got a call around 10 a.m. from nearby Rivercourse, Alta., that a personal plane had crashed shortly after takeoff near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

Crews from both provinces located the wreckage shortly afterwards.

The 46-year-old man flying the plane, the sole occupant, was declared dead at the scene.

Transport Canada has now taken over the investigation.

Rivercourse is about 275 kilometres east of Edmonton.