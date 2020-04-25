Pilot makes emergency landing on road near Sherwood Park
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 4:02PM MDT
A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing near Sherwood Park on Saturday. (Source: RCMP)
EDMONTON -- An Edmonton pilot was not injured after he made an emergency landing on a road east of Sherwood Park on Saturday.
According to RCMP, the pilot was experiencing mechanical issues shortly before noon on Saturday, so he decided to land on Township Road 524 near Range Road 212.
The pilot is the owner of the plane, and he was the only person on board.
Police said the plane suffered very little damage.