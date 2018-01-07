A pilot project at a north Edmonton off-leash park is drawing positive reviews from dog owners.

The City of Edmonton’s Dogs in Open Spaces Strategy project at the Lauderdale Off-Leash Park is aiming to improve safety for all dogs.

The park is fully fenced on all sides, and has a separate fenced area for small and shy dogs.

The city held two public consultations and two online surveys in 2017 prior to construction in the fall, and park-goers are happy with how the plan turned out.

“When I saw them actually enclose the park, I was like, ‘Wow, what a great idea,’” Alexandra Penaloza told CTV News.

The fencing protects all dogs from cars, and small dogs from bigger dogs that could attack them.

“That’s really high traffic areas and over the years, I’ve seen dogs go back and forth, back and forth,” Penaloza said. “Sometimes I’m not right there, so that kinda makes me nervous when I see bigger dogs. It’s not the other dogs; it’s me, the owner.”

The findings from the pilot at Lauderdale will be used to improve the other 40+ parks across the city.

For now, 13-year-old Charlie, a rescue dog, has one off-leash park where he can exercise and be comfortable with his surroundings.

“It’s about time. It was very hard for us to find a place to take Charlie to exercise him,” Melanie Chrisp told CTV News.

With files from Angela Jung