Pilot's decision making, deteriorating weather led to Alberta helicopter crash: TSB

Investigators convene on a deadly helicopter crash site in a farmer's field in Birch Hills County, Alta. on Sunday Jan. 3, 2021 in this file photo. An investigation report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal helicopter crash in northwestern Alberta last year was due to the pilot’s decision to fly in poor weather conditions at night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Beauchamp Investigators convene on a deadly helicopter crash site in a farmer's field in Birch Hills County, Alta. on Sunday Jan. 3, 2021 in this file photo. An investigation report by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal helicopter crash in northwestern Alberta last year was due to the pilot’s decision to fly in poor weather conditions at night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Beauchamp

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island