EDMONTON -- A 65-year-old man was seriously injured in a plane crash in the area of Heinsburg, Alta., Sunday night.

Vermilion RCMP responded to a small plane crash near Highway 640 between Range Road 45 and Range Road 50 and found a small single-engine Cessna plane at approximately 7:55 p.m.

The pilot, from Clandonald, Alta., was trapped inside the aircraft, RCMP said. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Vermilion River County Rescue removed the pilot from the plane. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

Early indications reveal the pilot attempted a landing on a private airstrip, but the wing of the plane hit a tree on the way down, RCMP said. The plane sustained damages to both the wing and body.

The Transportation Safety Board will further investigate the cause.