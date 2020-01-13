EDMONTON -- The pilot of a small plane that crashed into a field south of Edmonton on Monday is OK, officials say.

The aircraft ditched near Township Road 500 and Range Road 272.

Emergency crews did respond to the crash, but officials told CTV News Edmonton no one was injured.

According to RCMP, the pilot was the only person aboard the plane, and they walked away from the site.

While it is unknown what happend in the moments prior, police did say the pilot issued a mayday call before the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board will investigate.