EDMONTON -- Lowe’s and Rona stores launched their Hair Massacure fundraising campaign on Monday, seeking to raise $100,000 across the province during the next month.

The campaign is in support of Children’s Wish / Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada and the Terry Fox Research Institute. Customers can get involved by purchasing and personalizing paper Kali bears throughout the campaign at any of the Lowe’s and Rona stores in the province.

Known around the Edmonton area for almost two decades, Hair Massacure has raised over $13 million for Alberta children battling cancer.

Many participants choose to colour their hair “Kali Pink”, named after cancer-survivor Kali McDonald, whose family founded Hair Massacure in 2002. A few weeks later on February 21st, hundreds will convene on West Edmonton Mall to shave it all off in solidarity with cancer victims.

Teams from Lowe’s and Rona stores will be “pinking” in solidarity on February 3 at MC College, along with other enthusiastic supporters.

“We’re bringing in the Lowe’s banner this year as well so we have 33 stores and we hope that we can raise over $100000 this year”, said Scott Legrand, Edmonton Stony Plain Rona Store Manager.

“Last year we got just over $50,000 and this year we should easily able to top that with the 33 stores and all of our employees really excited to be part of this great campaign and great initiative.”