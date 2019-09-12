A pipeline has been shut in after it leaked 500 cubed metres of produced salt water in northern Alberta.

NuVista Energy Ltd. owns the pipeline, located approximately 70 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

On Sept. 9, the pipeline experienced a "failure" which caused the leak, says the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Produced water is a byproduct of oil and gas production, and contains a high concentration of salt.

According to the provincial regulator, cleanup by the company is under way.

No impact to wildlife has been reported and environmental consultants were on site.