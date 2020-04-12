EDMONTON -- There was a unique Easter celebration for residents of Shepherd's Care Kensington on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran bag piper Greg Witt surprised his 94-year old grandmother-in-law, who lives at the facility, with a performance outside the senior's home.

Witt's wife says her grandmother has a Scottish background, and the bag pipe performance was the family's Easter treat, since they can't visit her.

Shauna Richard said her grandmother isn't on social media, so this is a special way to connect.

"We thought for Easter this would be a great way to get together while keeping our distance, unfortunately we are having our own dinners, but this was our one opportunity to get together with my grandma," Richard said.

Richard hopes the performance made the holiday a little extra special for the other residents who also can't be with their families.