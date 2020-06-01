EDMONTON -- The hunt for treasure will continue this month with the return of GoldHunt in Edmonton and Calgary.

A total of $100,000 in gold and silver coins will be split and hidden between the two cities.

The company is selling maps for $25 or $35, depending on how many clues treasure-hunters want, for a game start on June 20.

GoldHunt says it is possible to respect the government’s health guidelines while looking for the bounty by keeping to small groups, refraining from touching anything while hunting and washing their hands or sanitizing frequently.

While teams will be limited to four members, the company is also encouraging players to work together over Zoom, Facetime or Skype, or follow the #goldhunt on social media.

"Our mission has always been to create a fun, exciting event that allows you to hunt for real-life treasure in your city," reads a statement on the GoldHunt website.

"Please pirates, use your best judgement while hunting for Gold & Silver."

GoldHunt hosted several challenges in Alberta and B.C. last year.

Organizers will reveal more about the upcoming event on CTV Edmonton Morning Live on Tuesday.