Pizza Hut worker in 'life-threatening' condition after Sunday shooting: police

A Woodcroft Pizza Hut employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.

According to Edmonton Police Service, a male entered the restaurant near the Westmount Shopping Centre around 12:30 a.m. and shot a 55-year-old man.

His injuries were described as life threatening.

On Monday, employees at the Pizza Hut off Groat Road confirmed the shooting happened at their location.

"As the investigation is very fluid this is all the information we can provide at this time," EPS spokesperson Daniel Tames told CTV News Edmonton Monday morning.

The business remained closed as of noon.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon