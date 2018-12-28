

Diego Romero , CTV Edmonton





Summer is months away, but Jasper National Park recommends campers make their reservations as soon as possible—especially this time around.

Whistlers campground, the largest in Jasper, will be closed in 2019 for renovations.

The Parks Canada Reservation System for sites at Wapiti, Wabasso and Pocahontas opens Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.

According to Parks Canada, summer long weekends were sold out within the first hour last time with 6,000 reservations.