Plane crash in Leduc County prompts investigation, pilot OK
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:55AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 1:31PM MDT
Leduc RCMP said officers were called Sunday, after a small plane crashed on a lake in Leduc County.
RCMP said officers who were called out determined the pilot was the only person on board, and had managed to escape safely with no injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Leduc County Fire Services posted an update to the case on their Facebook page late Sunday night.