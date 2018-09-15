

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A private plane that was flying from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C., has become the focus of search and rescue efforts.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said the two-person aircraft was reported overdue Friday evening.

“At the time yesterday evening, we dispatched a fixed-wing CC-130 Hercules search-and-rescue aircraft. It attempted to search an area based on some cellular information that we had, and some radar information that we had, and it was joined by one of our CH-149 helicopters out of Comox,” said Lt. Navy Tony Wright of the JRCC.

On Saturday, the JRCC’s efforts were joined by five aircraft from the Civilian Aviation Search and Rescue Association.

The groups’ search area was based on the flight plan filed by the pilot, as well as cell tower and radar information.