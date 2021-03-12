EDMONTON -- Another commemorative plaque has been stolen from the Alberta Aviation Museum in Edmonton.

A social media post from the museum said the plaque, which honours World War I pilot Wop May was stolen from the grounds in the early morning hours of March 5.

May was not only a celebrated WWI pilot, he also flew the Mercy Flight of 1929 to Fort Vermilion, and served as a general manager for the No. 2 Air Observers School which was situated where the museum is now.

Officials believe the plaque, which measures 29 by 30 inches, was stolen for scrap metal.

The thief also tried to take a centrepiece from the Aviation Heritage Memorial, which caused significant damage.

The museum has security footage of the theft, and officials said the video has been turned over to police. They’re asking that the person who took the plaque return it, no questions asked, if not, they will be pursuing a police investigation.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.