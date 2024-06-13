Playing through injury, Oilers' Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
Kane has been playing through a sports hernia that has hampered his production, specifically one point in eight games. With the Oilers trailing the Florida Panthers 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, the time may have come to scratch the 32-year-old winger the first time this postseason for Game 3 on Thursday night.
“Evander’s very beneficial to have in our lineup with physicality and hits,” Knoblauch said Wednesday. “And as a coaching staff, we’re making those decisions and it’s difficult to measure it."
Hockey history is full of tales of NHL players gutting through painful injuries in pursuit of the Stanley Cup. In 1964, Bobby Baun scored for Toronto in overtime in Game 6 of the final after breaking his ankle in the third period. More recently, Patrice Bergeron played Game 6 of the 2013 final with a punctured lung, longtime Boston teammate Zdeno Chara finished the 2019 final with a broken jaw and Florida's Matthew Tkachuk scored a tying goal last year with a broken sternum, then played another game before being sidelined.
Kane's situation, not being close to 100% healthy this late in a long run, is reminiscent of Tkachuk's, which Panthers coach Paul Maurice explained was one that eventually he took over decision-making for.
Tkachuk broke his sternum in Game 3 of the final against Vegas, and Tkachuk felt the heart-and-soul winger “earned the right” to play in Game 4.
“He wasn’t playing the next one,” Maurice said. “To his credit, he had three really good chances to score when we’re down a goal. He’s net front and if he’s healthy, based on the playoffs he’s having, he scores that goal. But he couldn’t. It was all he could do.”
Kane played just over 10 minutes in Game 3 of this final and was on the ice for two Panthers goals. He has not been practicing throughout the postseason but has badly wanted to remain in the lineup.
"There’s lots of guys going through different things," Kane said. “There was a sports commentator that was talking a few years ago and it always stuck out to me: If you’re on the field, everybody expects you to be yourself, essentially, so if you dress, they expect you to perform like you’re at your best. Obviously. there’s reality, but at the same time, I think as an athlete that’s what you expect from yourself.”
Knoblauch acknowledged earlier in the series that Kane has been limited and was not his usual self. The calculus of deciding between how effective a key player can be while injured and making a change is not an easy one.
“You look at what they’re contributing on the ice and even the leadership that they provide,” Knoblauch said. “Every player’s different. What are they doing? Are they contributing on the penalty kill? Are they scoring a key goal? Or is it the physicality?”
One benefit for the Oilers is their depth, with 14 forwards seeing action on this playoff run.
“Kris has made and the coaching staff has made some different decisions along the way, and everybody’s done a great job of stepping in and contributing, and guys who have gone out have stayed ready and jumped back in and helped just the same,” captain Connor McDavid said. “It’s unfortunate that guys have to not play some games, but everybody’s pulling on the rope here. Everybody understands where we’re at.”
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm, but not for long
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING G7 leaders finalizing deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tornados, severe thunderstorms possible: Watches in effect in Ontario, Quebec
As severe thunderstorm and tornado watches set in across Ontario and Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
Fate to be decided for 2 dogs involved in 2022 fatal attack on Calgary senior
A judge is expected to issue a decision on Thursday about the fate of the two dogs involved in the fatal attack on Calgary senior Betty Ann Williams more than two years ago.
Feds release carbon pricing impact data ahead of Conservative motion demanding it
Newly released federal modelling data suggest that carbon pricing for consumers and big industry will together lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 12 per cent a year by 2030 and shave 0.9 per cent off the national GDP.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
9-year-old child fatally shot in Milwaukee, the city's 4th young gunshot victim in recent weeks
A 9-year-old child was shot and killed early Thursday in Milwaukee, police said, becoming the fourth young gunshot victim in the city in recent weeks.
DEVELOPING G7 leaders finalizing deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2 workers injured during work at Calgary water main break
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said two workers, involved in the work to replace a broken water main, were hurt on Wednesday night.
-
Two people displaced, cat missing after Woodbine house fire
Two people are displaced and a cat is missing after a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Woodbine.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend...
Lethbridge
-
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
-
Wildfire risk rising in southern Alberta
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
-
Lethbridge outreach groups preparing for summer heat
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
-
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture?': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
Regina
-
'Bunch of morons': Regina city council scraps location for permanent emergency shelter
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
-
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
-
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
Vancouver
-
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
Wreck Beach petition decries 'herds of men' making nude users uncomfortable
The current layout of logs lining Vancouver's Wreck Beach has resulted in less privacy – and more looky-loos – at the popular clothing-optional sunbathing destination, according to a new petition.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
Interactive maps: Check the air quality, wildfires near your home
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
-
Coroner's inquest will hear details of B.C. man's death in police shooting
British Columbia's coroners service will hold an inquest next month to investigate the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed by police on Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Ethics complaint filed against judge who challenged constitutionality of Quebec language law
A rights group is accusing a Quebec judge of politicizing the courts and is calling for an ethics investigation after he challenged the constitutionality of the province's language law that requires immediate French translations of English-language judgments.
-
5 arrested after man killed in Saint-Lambert
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Gabriel Lauzier in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore.
Atlantic
-
Standing room only public meeting held against Dartmouth Cove infill project
A public meeting at Alderney Gate Public Library in Dartmouth, N.S., was standing room only Wednesday night as residents gathered for an update on a controversial project.
-
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
-
Winnipeg resident loses $4,000 to P.E.I. scammer: police
Charlottetown police say a 23-year-old man has been charged after a Winnipeg resident was scammed out of several thousand dollars.
Winnipeg
-
Flurry of tornado activity reported across Manitoba
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police shoot man wielding knife, trying to set car on fire
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the Winnipeg Police Service shot and injured a man on Notre Dame Avenue who was allegedly wielding a knife and tried to set a car on fire Tuesday afternoon.
-
‘At a crossroads’: Manitoba festivals struggling as attendees face tighter budgets
The organization representing festivals and large events across Canada says many are facing a challenging season ahead, with organizers in Manitoba also feeling the pinch.
Ottawa
-
Humid, hot Thursday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins
Though it's sunny and hot in the capital Thursday morning, the rain will be back this afternoon.
-
Stabbing leaves Ottawa man in life-threatening condition in front of Montfort
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says one man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning in front of Montfort hospital on Montreal Road.
-
Brookfield High School opens community food cupboard
As food insecurity shows no sign of slowing down in the capital, communities are coming together to help find relief for those on a tight budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Tornados, severe thunderstorms possible: Watches in effect in Ontario, Quebec
As severe thunderstorm and tornado watches set in across Ontario and Quebec, concerns circulate of major weather to come.
Barrie
-
Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Police investigating fatal collision in Barrie
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
School bus with students on board involved in collision
Police have closed Yonge Street northbound lanes to investigate school bus crash.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
-
Arson investigation in Milverton
Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, police and the Perth East Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Line 67.
London
-
Thursday morning basement fire in London
Investigators are on scene after a basement fire in London on Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Eagletrace Dr.
-
'Blast furnace' like conditions on the way for London area
The London area will wake up to sunshine Thursday morning but there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms.
-
Updated homeless encampment strategy will expand list of 'no-go zones' in London
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
Windsor
-
'Surreal': retail worker wins $1 million with Encore
A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.
-
Third opioid overdose alert issued in less than a month
The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between June 2 and June 8.
-
More than 400 patients moved into Ontario nursing homes they didn't choose to go to
More than 400 patients have been forced into Ontario nursing homes they did not want to go to and the rate of those moves is increasing, The Canadian Press has learned.