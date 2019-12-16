EDMONTON -- A woman charged in the death of another woman on an Alberta First Nation northwest of Red Deer is expected to enter her plea in court today.

Chelsey Lagrelle, 23, was charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon in the death of Samantha Sharpe, 25, after Sharpe died on Sunchild First Nation land early Wed., Dec 11.

RCMP were called to the First Nation after a man and woman were allegedly assaulted.

Police determined the death was a homicide and took Lagrelle into custody. She was arrested at a different location, according to RCMP.

Investigators say the three people involved knew each other.