EDMONTON -- With so many of us now working from home in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're trying to get used to working differently--whether you're now phoning in to meetings, doing more Skyping, or eating both lunch and breakfast before 10:30.

One of the biggest challenges, though, has been dealing with pets. By "challenges," I of course mean "furry silver lining to this entire situation."

We put out a call last week for people to share with us some of their home office setups and how their pets have invaded them, and we've received a lot of submissions.

Some dogs just want pets, some cats just want to sit on keyboards, and some birds just want to perch atop a laptop, silently urging you to work just a bit harder.

No, seriously.

We'll keep updating our gallery, and if you want to send us one of your own, you can do that on Twitter, Facebook, or over on our Edmonton Cares page, where we're featuring nothing but uplifting stories while Edmonton deals with COVID-19.