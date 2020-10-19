EDMONTON -- Some drivers had a rough time navigating the commute home Monday evening, as a blast of wet snow and cold temperatures created patches of ice on some area roads.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to 15 collision scenes from 3:30 p.m to 8 p.m with snow and ice being a common factor, an EFRS spokesperson confirmed.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes.

City sanders were seen working on river valley roads and problem areas like bridge decks.

On Bellamy Hill, the driver of a minivan ended up several metres down an embankment after apparently sliding on an icy road, over a sidewalk and down a hill.

A witness tweeted a video of the driver being rescued by a team of police, firefighters and paramedics.

Crash on Bellamy Hill, van in the bush after going over the edge. Ambulance/fire being dispatched. Avoid the area #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/xRP2vyuRtH — Claire Theobald (@ClaireTheobald) October 19, 2020

An officer at the scene told CTV News Edmonton the man was taken to hospital but was expected to be okay.

On Calgary Trail near Ellerslie, a driver there rolled a minivan, prompting a police officer to issue a warning and a plea to drivers.

“Winter is here, snow is falling, roads are icy. Please slow down so everyone can get home safe,” Cst. Corrine Klein tweeted just after 4 p.m.

Temperatures below zero and icy roads were expected to last overnight.