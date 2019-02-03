

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





As the province sees multiple cold weather warnings issued, Albertans have been asked to think of plugging in their vehicle as the difference between being stranded and being safe.

In periods of extreme cold, more than 40 per cent of calls to the Alberta Motor Association are about dead batteries.

These types of calls account for 26 per cent of requests on a normal winter day.

A recent AMA survey of 2,300 Albertans concluded “Albertans may be built for the cold… but most drivers aren’t prepared for it.”

According to the survey, 70 per cent of Albertans don’t plug in their vehicle at -15 degrees, as the AMA recommends.

Of that group, 29 per cent wait until the temperature reaches -20 degrees, 11 per cent until -25 degrees, and five per cent until -30 degrees.

Almost a third of participants said they never plug in.

“Many people assume that newer vehicles don’t need the extra help, but frigid temperatures are incredibly hard on an engine if the block heater hasn’t been plugged-in,” Ryan Lemont, an AMA fleet services manager, wrote about the survey results.

Despite one-third of surveyed Albertans reporting never having a problem in cold weather, the AMA said its roadside assistance team received a record number of calls during the December 2017 cold snap.

On Dec. 26, 2017, AMA took over 2,600 battery-related calls. Over the course of the week, the association handled 12,500 such calls.

“The latter is equivalent of an entire month of winter battery calls, or two months of summer ones,” the survey read.

AMA recommends plugging in vehicles for at least four hours before driving in -15 degree weather, preparing an emergency roadside kit, and switching to synthetic oil in the winter.