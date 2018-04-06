Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a stop in Fort McMurray Friday – with plans to tour oilsands facilities.

Trudeau will meet with Suncor workers Friday morning, before participating in a round-table discussion with energy leaders.

The stop in northern Alberta comes after Trudeau visited B.C., with stops in Victoria and Vancouver Thursday.

Anti-pipeline protesters followed Trudeau on the number of appearances he madeThursday – while Trudeau stood up for his government’s decision.

“I’m focused on doing the right thing and what is the right thing for Canadians and the right thing for the national interest is to protect the environment and grow the economy at the same time,” Trudeau said at an appearance in Victoria.

The Alberta government and energy leaders want Trudeau and the federal government to put pressure on B.C. to allow construction on the pipeline expansion to happen – the province said it is vital to balancing the budget within five years.

The prime minister will hold a news conference in Fort McMurray at 1 p.m. MT – watch it live here.

In recent months, the B.C. government has tried to halt the project with legal challenges and appeals of the National Energy Board ruling, and with a series of proposals over pipelines, including a restriction on increases in the amount of diluted bitumen transported through pipelines.

In late March, the B.C. government lost an appeal over the pipeline expansion in federal court – which ruled against two appeal applications from the B.C. government and city of Burnaby to appeal the NEB ruling that allowed Kinder Morgan to bypass local bylaws on construction of the expansion.

With files from The Canadian Press

