Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Edmonton on Thursday night.

Trudeau will join MP and cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi at Sohi’s re-election campaign launch.

“Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are focused on a strong plan for Alberta families: to strengthen the middle class, grow the economy, create good new jobs, and offer real help for families,” says a statement on the Liberal Party’s website. “More than 12,000 Albertans have registered as new Liberals in the last two years alone – and that grassroots support is continuing to grow every day.”

Sohi was elected to the federal government in 2015. He currently serves at minister of natural resources.