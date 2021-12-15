Pocket of natural gas sparks fire near Morinville

A fire north of Edmonton was caused by a drilling rig hitting a pocket of natural gas underground.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday a rig was drilling a water well on a property near Morinville where a home is being built.

The drill was 300 feet down when it hit a pocket of gas, sparking and engulfing a truck above ground.

"I've been in the fire service for over 20 years and I've never seen an instance like this," said Sturgeon County Fire Chief Pat Mahoney.

"I've seen natural gas pipelines or lines around dwellings, but never something like this where a water well is being dug and they've struck what we believe to be a natural pocket of gas and it ignited."

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday the fire was still burning.

"Currently the fire is under control, and we're just looking at different options of how we might be able to suppress it and extinguish it," said Mahoney.

Officials say there are no pipelines in the area. No one was hurt in the fire and the home under construction wasn't damaged.

The source of the gas is still under investigation.