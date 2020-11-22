EDMONTON -- A poisonous ‘red powder’ which is believed to have sent one dog into emergency care on Saturday was found in 36 spots around Buena Vista Park, police say.

Clean up was underway Sunday.

A woman called Edmonton Police Service the previous day to report her dog had become unwell after coming across a pile of food along the walking bridge to Hawrelak Park.

They had gone for the walk around 2 p.m. Less than four hours later, her pet was in emergency care.

When officers investigated, they found 36 similar spots of food and the powder in no apparent pattern around the park.

The powder was found to be a combination of bleached flour, potassium hexaflouritide and D-ribose 5-phosphate barium salt – a poisonous concoction when ingested.

The substance was also found near Yorath House in the park.

Although city crews were cleaning it up, pet owners were cautioned.

“We encourage dog walkers in the park to be cautious about letting their dogs run free in the park until the city can completely clean up the powder,” EPS west division Staff Sgt. Dana Donald said.

The woman’s dog was expected to be OK.

No other complaints were made.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.