'Pole fires' cause power outages across Edmonton: Epcor

A number of power outages have been reported in Edmonton throughout Tuesday.

At least five outages were caused by "pole fires," Epcor told CTV News Edmonton.

"Pole fires are common after a period without much rain or moisture. This can result in the build-up of debris like sand or dirt on power pole insulators, which hold power lines on the cross arms of power poles," Epcor explained.

"If weather brings a mist, rain or snow, moisture can coat the insulator and mix with the debris, creating a path for electrical current around the insulator and directly onto the power pole. This can cause a fire and lead to a power outage."

The largest outage affected more than 6,000 customers in northeast Edmonton between about 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to the company's online map.

Businesses such as the Manning Centre AMA and the Costco on 50 Street lost power.

The Costco in northeast Edmonton lost power on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

As of 4 p.m., that outage had decreased to 450 customers and power was expected back by 9 p.m.

Smaller outages were reported in the south, northwest and Glenora.