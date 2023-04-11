'Pole fires' cause power outages across Edmonton: Epcor

A police officer directing traffic in northeast Edmonton during a power outage on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) A police officer directing traffic in northeast Edmonton during a power outage on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail

Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island